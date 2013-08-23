Ben Affleck is the New Batman, Catch the First Glimpse of Divergent and More

Image zoom Getty (3), Sipa, Courtesy, WireImage

1. Ben Affleck is going to suit up as the next Batman, but who will be Robin? Fingers crossed it's Matt Damon. [EW]

2. Get your first look at Divergent with Shailene Woodley in the new teaser trailer. [YouTube]

3. Watch a preview of Rihanna's new TV show, Styled To Rock. [Style Network]

4. Not camping out for the One Direction: This is Us premiere? No problem! You can watch the live-stream of the red carpet. [Yahoo!]

5. See Jennifer Hudson as Tiana from The Princess and the Frog. [HuffPo]

6. Forget your morning coffee, there is now a caffeinated perfume to keep you awake. [The Cut]