Ben Affleck May Star in Gone Girl, Lady Gaga Announces Album Release Date, and More

FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/WireImage (2); Adam Taylor for Netflix; Courtesy (2)
InStyle Staff
Jul 12, 2013 @ 12:10 pm

1. Ben Affleck is in talks to star in the film adaptation for Gillian Flynn's 2012 bestseller, Gone Girl. [HuffPo]

2. Lady Gaga's next album, ARTPOP, will arrive in November along with a mobile app. [THR]

3. Arrested Development may be coming back to Netflix for a fifth season! [EW]

4. Tom Ford reacts to the shout-out he received from Jay-Z in his new album, Magna Carta...Holy Grail.  [E! Online]

5. Astronaut Karen Nyberg demonstrates how to wash your hair...in space. [Refinery 29]

6. Scarf brand Theodora & Callum is set to launch a line of beach towels. [SheFinds]

