Ben Affleck May Star in Gone Girl, Lady Gaga Announces Album Release Date, and More

1. Ben Affleck is in talks to star in the film adaptation for Gillian Flynn's 2012 bestseller, Gone Girl. [HuffPo]

2. Lady Gaga's next album, ARTPOP, will arrive in November along with a mobile app. [THR]

3. Arrested Development may be coming back to Netflix for a fifth season! [EW]

4. Tom Ford reacts to the shout-out he received from Jay-Z in his new album, Magna Carta...Holy Grail. [E! Online]

5. Astronaut Karen Nyberg demonstrates how to wash your hair...in space. [Refinery 29]

6. Scarf brand Theodora & Callum is set to launch a line of beach towels. [SheFinds]