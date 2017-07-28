Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Team Up for a Hot New Drama Series

Good Will Hunting's dream team heads to the small screen to bring us a hot new drama.

According to Entertainment Weekly, friends IRL Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are pairing up to executive produce a new '90s-inspired Showtime thriller. Reportedly set in Boston, the series will focus on the city's attempts to curb violence during "The Boston Miracle"—a stretch of several years where police cracked down on crime and gang violence—and the racism that resulted.

In a statement obtained by BuzzFeed, fellow executive producer Gavin O'Connor compared the new show's genre to the signature themes of a Shakespeare play: family, blood, betrayal, and honor. "I see the show as a brawling thriller—and an intimate family drama—played out on the rough streets of Boston," Connor said.

The release also states that the series will follow a Brooklynite African-American district attorney, who advocates for change. But he ends up forming an alliance with a corrupt F.B.I. veteran who wants the city of Boston to follow the status quo.

In addition to Affleck and Damon, the series will be helmed by writer Chuck McLean, as well as fellow executive producers Jennifer Todd, James Mangold, and O'Connor.

