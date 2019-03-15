Ben Affleck Stopped His Press Tour Short for the Sweetest Reason

When it comes to his children, there’s nothing Ben Affleck wouldn’t do — like wearing a Dodgers hat in public(!).

The Triple Frontier star visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (which he divulged is the only show all three of his children are allowed to watch) and revealed his off-screen side-gig: Little League coach.

Affleck says coaching his youngest with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 7-year-old Samuel Garner Affleck, is "one of those things, you love it so much, it’s like the dad dream,” but there are a couple concessions …

First off, he has to wear an L.A. Dodgers hat, and as anyone with even a fleeting knowledge of Affleck trivia knows, he’s a die-hard Red Sox fan.

Secondly, the Little League calendar does not cater to the schedules of Hollywood’s elite.

Just last week, while promoting his Netflix film in Asia, Affleck came across a snag.

“I was like, ‘I have to come back a day early!’” he told Ellen. “And it was like, ‘Whats the … ?’ And I was like, ‘My son’s Little League game? I’m the coach,’” he explained. But crisis averted, Netflix let him return home in time.

Well, we hope Samuel appreciates dad’s commitment to the team more than he does mom’s devotion to thematic birthday party outfits …