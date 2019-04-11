Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Have Split Again

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have once again gone their separate ways, a source confirms to InStyle.

A separate source told People that despite getting back together earlier this year, the couple split due to living in different cities.

“She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in L.A. and while they love and respect each other they just realized it wasn’t going to work,” the source said. “They really gave it another solid try.”

Shookus, a producer on Saturday Night Live, lives on the East Coast, while Affleck is based in L.A., where he lives near ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children.

Despite the breakup, the source told People, Affleck and Shookus "will always have love for each other.”

The pair first made their relationship public in July of 2017, and dated (read: went on numerous iced coffee runs together) until their first split in August of last year. At the time, a source told People that Affleck was “never fully committed” to Shookus. The two seemed to reunite earlier this year, after Affleck was spotted with a Playboy model and eventually entered rehab.

This time around, it sounds like Affleck and Shookus really did try to make the relationship work, though things didn't stick. But who knows? Maybe there'll be a time for more iced coffee dates and coordinated outfits in the future.