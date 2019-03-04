Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Reunite on the Red Carpet

By the looks of it, exes Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are acting like a full-on, totally in-love couple.

On Sunday, the pair, who called it quits this summer, attended the premiere of the actor's new film, Triple Frontier, reuniting on the red carpet — a very bold statement in the world of celebrity.



At the event, Shookus trailed closely behind Ben in a gray checkered coat, which she wore over a LBD that showcased her bare legs and strappy sandals. The SNL producer wore her hair down in effortless waves and complemented her blonde locks with a pair of sparkling earrings.

Meanwhile, Ben dressed in a charcoal three-piece suit and threw on a navy coat over his formal ensemble.

While we don't know for sure the duo's relationship status, it appears as if they are taking the necessary steps required for a reconciliation. Just last week, Ben and Lindsay were spotted back in their original habitat at the coffee shop for one of their infamous caffeine fixes.

“They are hanging out again,” a source previously told People. “They have been for over a month now. They still enjoy each other’s company.” However, a romantic reunion has yet to be seen, and according to an anonymous pal of Affleck's, the distance between them may keep Lindsay in the friend zone.

“He really enjoys spending time with her but his focus will remain his kids and family,” the insider added. “I think he’s always been interested in seeing where his relationship with Lindsay could go, but these are two people who are very focused on their families and that distance between New York and L.A. is difficult sometimes.”