Ben Affleck Played Supportive Plus-One to Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at the Emmys

If you missed Ben Affleck on the red carpet last night, you're not alone. The actor kept a decidedly low profile at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, opting to play the role of humble plus-one to his girlfriend, SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, rather than Hollywood leading man.
Though the couple reportedly skipped the red carpet all together, they were spotted making a fuss-free entrance to Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater by The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg, who shared a video of the sighting on Twitter.
"Ben Affleck is here at the #Emmys accompanying his girlfriend, who is part of the SNL team," Feinberg tweeted alongside a short clip of the couple entering the theater. Shortly after, Shookus, 37, took the stage with her SNL colleagues to accept the award for variety sketch series.
Despite their best efforts, they weren't able to escape the high-profile night without posing for a few photos, like the one below, taken at HBO's Emmys after-party at the Pacific Design Center with Larry David.
Something tells us we'll see plenty more of this power couple in the future.