Ben Affleck Played Supportive Plus-One to Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at the Emmys

If you missed Ben Affleck on the red carpet last night, you're not alone. The actor kept a decidedly low profile at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, opting to play the role of humble plus-one to his girlfriend, SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, rather than Hollywood leading man.

Though the couple reportedly skipped the red carpet all together, they were spotted making a fuss-free entrance to Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater by The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg‏, who shared a video of the sighting on Twitter.

"Ben Affleck is here at the #Emmys accompanying his girlfriend, who is part of the SNL team," Feinberg tweeted alongside a short clip of the couple entering the theater.‏ Shortly after, Shookus, 37, took the stage with her SNL colleagues to accept the award for variety sketch series.

Ben Affleck is here at the #Emmys accompanying his girlfriend, who is part of the SNL team pic.twitter.com/EFsnWI9UEP — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 18, 2017

Despite their best efforts, they weren't able to escape the high-profile night without posing for a few photos, like the one below, taken at HBO's Emmys after-party at the Pacific Design Center with Larry David.

Something tells us we'll see plenty more of this power couple in the future.