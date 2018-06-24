Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Went on a Double Date with Her Parents

As Ben Affleck and his SNL producer girlfriend Lindsay Shookus approach the one-year mark of their relationship, they embarked on a ritual all couples eventually encounter when dating: Meeting the parents.

Not only did Affleck meet his girlfriend's mom and dad, he invited them on a double dinner date. On Saturday, the foursome were spotted sitting on the patio at Cassia, a restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif, enjoying Southeastern Asian cuisine.

"Ben was in a great mood," an eyewitness told People about their "meet the parents" outing. The sourced added: “Lindsay seemed very happy to have her parents here.”

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In photos published by the Daily Mail, the family date night was seemingly low-key, with Ben dressed in a leather bomber jacket, jeans, and sneakers. Meanwhile, Shookus wore ripped denim and blush sweater with cut-outs at the shoulders.

According to the eyewitness, Ben made a great impression on Lindsay's parents. “You could tell Ben gets along great with her parents,” the source says. “They were all chatting and laughing. They shared a family style dinner with several of the restaurant favorites, including chickpea curry and steak frites. Ben picked up the check at the end of the night.” What a gentleman.

No word yet on if Lindsay has met Ben's mom, Christine, or father, Timothy. But it appears to us like things are getting quite serious between these lovebirds. Though, a source previously told People that while they "enjoy each other's company," they're "not rushing anything."

In any case, this is a major step forward.