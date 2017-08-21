Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Look Smitten During Date Night in N.Y.C.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus put a sweet spin on Sunday Funday.

After spending the afternoon browsing stores and shopping for jewelry at Barney's in the Big Apple, the lovebirds headed back out on the town, with their casual date night dressing on point, for a romantic dinner at the city's French-American eatery Mas.

The actor, who sported the same red T-shirt, gray jeans, and bright blue kicks from his daytime outing, threw on a fitted navy blue jacket to dress his look up, while the SNL producer traded in her afternoon shorts and stripes for a chic black top and dark wash jeans.

Pulling her blonde locks up into a flirty ponytail, Shookus paired her classic date night ensemble with a black shoulder bag and trendy gray high-heel sandals.

"It's a new relationship. They are taking things slow," an insider previously told E! News. "Lindsay is very happy. She's at a good place in her life."

But as summer wains on, there's no denying that the couple's budding romance will continue to steam up the city streets!