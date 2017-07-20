Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Coordinate in Shades of Blue

Although it's only been two short weeks since Ben Affleck and SNL producer Lindsay Shookus made their relationship public, the pair is quickly cementing themselves as the show biz couple to watch.

After stepping out last week in perfectly coordinated ensembles, sharing even the same unbridled smile on the streets of Los Angeles, the couple returned to the public this Wednesday on the opposite side of the country.

As they departed N.Y.C.’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel Wednesday evening, Affleck toted a backpack while Shookus carried two large totes and made their way into an SUV parked in front of the hotel.

The couple proved their twinning skills once more in matching hues of blue—romantic, no? The Saturday Night Live producer stunned in a bold cutout minidress adorned with geometric patterns and paired with white sneakers, while her actor-director beau complemented her look with a blue patent leather bomber, a white graphic tee, jeans, and a pair of classic sneakers.

Josiah Kamau/Getty

Based on their track record of coordinated couple outfits, Affleck and Shookus are hitting the honeymoon stage hard.