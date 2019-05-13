Ben Affleck Credits Jennifer Garner for Showing Him the "Meaning of Love" in Sweet Mother's Day Tribute

While they may no longer be romantically connected, nothing will break the incredible bond Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share as parents to their three children.

Proving just that, the actor took to Instagram on Mother's Day to praise Jen, as well as his own mom, Christine. “Happy Mother’s Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love,” he captioned a photo of the two ladies in his life walking and smiling together outside.

He also included a second shot of himself as a little boy posing with his mom.

During their decade-long marriage, Jen and Ben welcomed two daughters, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and a son Samuel, 7. And despite going their separate ways, the former couple is dedicated to putting their differences aside for the sake of their children, and that often leads to them celebrating holidays and going on vacations together as a family.

“Jen and Ben continue to work together to make their parenting as seamless as possible. They really like to do things as a family, be it outings, church, cooking, or watching movies,” a source told People after their divorce was finalized in October.

Ben also explained their sometimes unconventional co-parenting style while appearing on the Today show. “When somebody’s’ the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important central person in your life, and that’s good,” he said. “I hope I’m a pretty good dad. I certainly try very hard. I’m lucky they got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible.”

From the looks of it, they're doing a great job.