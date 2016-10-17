Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa Celebrate End of Justice League Filming with a Couple of Pints

And that's a wrap!

Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa celebrated the completion of the filming for their movie Justice League over the weekend—Affleck stars in the flick as Batman, while Momoa plays Aquaman—and it looks like they had a roarin' good time. The Game of Thrones alum took to Instagram to share several snaps of him and his pal on Instagram hanging out at the wrap party and the photos are giving us major FOMO.

"My man. The batman love ya bud @benaffleck we did it that's a wrap Mahalo to @guinness and @highlandparkofficial for taking care of aquaman and the JL crew. Odin :stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye::stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye:my favorite ALOHA j," Momoa wrote alongside an image of them drinking a beer together (above).

Momoa also posted another snap of himself and Affleck wearing Guinness beanies, and 'grammed several images of himself with the movie's crew members.

Mad crazy love for Gal Ezra Ray Henry and Ben It's been an honor JL wrap. ✊🏽😜ALOHA j

This man changed my life. I love you zack Mahalo for believing in me. It's Odin and Mano time. 😜😜😜ALOHA j

Love our crew. I will miss u all ALOHA j

Grrrrrrrr xxxxx. Muah to our crew. ALOHA j

Gonna miss you

Love ya Fabs

Love u guys Mahalo for all your hardwork

These two handsome actors aren't the only famous faces in the highly-anticpated superhero film. Gal Gadot portrays Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill reprises his role as Superman, Ezra Miller plays The Flash, Ray Fisher takes on Cyborg, and Amber Heard stars as Aquaman's wife Mera. Justice League hits theaters November 17, 2017.

But just because the project has wrapped doesn't mean Momoa is letting himself go. He shared several sexy pictures of himself working out today sans shirt that have us swooning.

A rare moment for me. Shutting up and listening. Mahalo @wfmft and @chris_sharma living my dreams ALOHA j

It's a dream come true for me to connect with these two. Excited for the future. #tzaaaaat ALOHA j

Training with legends. @chris_sharma and @wfmft ALOHA j

One thing's certain: We'd love to share a pint with these two hotties.

