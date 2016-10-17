Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa Celebrate End of Justice League Filming with a Couple of Pints

And that's a wrap!

Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa celebrated the completion of the filming for their movie Justice League over the weekend—Affleck stars in the flick as Batman, while Momoa plays Aquaman—and it looks like they had a roarin' good time. The Game of Thrones alum took to Instagram to share several snaps of him and his pal on Instagram hanging out at the wrap party and the photos are giving us major FOMO.

"My man. The batman love ya bud @benaffleck we did it that's a wrap Mahalo to @guinness and @highlandparkofficial for taking care of aquaman and the JL crew. Odin my favorite ALOHA j," Momoa wrote alongside an image of them drinking a beer together (above).

Momoa also posted another snap of himself and Affleck wearing Guinness beanies, and 'grammed several images of himself with the movie's crew members.

Mad crazy love for Gal Ezra Ray Henry and Ben It's been an honor JL wrap. ✊🏽😜ALOHA j A photo posted by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 14, 2016 at 4:31pm PDT

This man changed my life. I love you zack Mahalo for believing in me. It's Odin and Mano time. 😜😜😜ALOHA j A photo posted by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 14, 2016 at 4:27pm PDT

Love our crew. I will miss u all ALOHA j A photo posted by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 14, 2016 at 4:19pm PDT

Grrrrrrrr xxxxx. Muah to our crew. ALOHA j A photo posted by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 14, 2016 at 4:20pm PDT

Gonna miss you A photo posted by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 14, 2016 at 4:21pm PDT

Love ya Fabs A photo posted by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 14, 2016 at 4:22pm PDT

Love u guys Mahalo for all your hardwork A photo posted by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 14, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT

These two handsome actors aren't the only famous faces in the highly-anticpated superhero film. Gal Gadot portrays Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill reprises his role as Superman, Ezra Miller plays The Flash, Ray Fisher takes on Cyborg, and Amber Heard stars as Aquaman's wife Mera. Justice League hits theaters November 17, 2017.

But just because the project has wrapped doesn't mean Momoa is letting himself go. He shared several sexy pictures of himself working out today sans shirt that have us swooning.

A rare moment for me. Shutting up and listening. Mahalo @wfmft and @chris_sharma living my dreams ALOHA j A photo posted by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 17, 2016 at 9:51am PDT

It's a dream come true for me to connect with these two. Excited for the future. #tzaaaaat ALOHA j A photo posted by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 17, 2016 at 9:47am PDT

Training with legends. @chris_sharma and @wfmft ALOHA j A photo posted by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 17, 2016 at 9:45am PDT

One thing's certain: We'd love to share a pint with these two hotties.