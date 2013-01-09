Ben Affleck on His Family: "It's the Most Important Thing in My Life"

Ben Affleck is more than just a leading actor and director—he’s a family man! “Naturally family is the most important thing in my life,” Affleck told reporters at last night’s National Board of Review Awards in New York City where he took home the Special Achievement in Filmmaking honor for his film, Argo. “I’ve really learned to appreciate this stuff. Family makes any achievements that you’re able to have in your life that much richer.” The actor married Jennifer Garner in 2005, and the couple have three kids together, Violet, 7, Seraphina, 4, and Samuel, 11 months. And he’ll have plenty more to celebrate with his family this awards season, as the Golden Globes and Oscars are both on deck. "If it was just me, I’d go home alone and it wouldn’t have the same resonance."

