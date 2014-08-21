From Ben Affleck to Emily Blunt, Watch Our 5 Favorite ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Videos

The #ALSIceBucketChallenge has officially conquered Hollywood!

Over the past week or so, celebrity after celebrity has accepted the challenge to dump icy cold water over their heads to raise money for ALS, a debilitative disease more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s, and the videos are pretty priceless. We've seen Oprah, Kerry Washington, Nina Dobrev, and more accept the chilly challenge, and while all are humorous, there are five that really stick out to us.

Scroll down to watch our favorite ALS Ice Bucket challenges, and be prepared to laugh!

1. Accepting the challenge from Tyler Perry, Ben Affleck recruited his wife Jennifer Garner to dump the bucket over his head. In retaliation, he pulled her into the pool!

2. While unloading groceries from the car, Emily Blunt was ambushed by husband John Krasinski, who was ready in the waiting with a large tub of icy water.

3. Forget about an ice bucket, Chris Pratt chose to take a different spin on the challenge. We approve, Chris.

4. Taylor Swift and Jaime King not only accepted the challenge from King’s husband Kyle Newman, Ingrid Michaelson, and Lily Aldrige, they also gathered a large group to participate, too! For everyone in the video, they donated $100 each.

3!!!! A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 16, 2014 at 2:32pm PDT

5. Prepped and ready to go in a bikini, a visibly apprehensive Gwyneth Paltrow adorably shrieked and ran as soon as the water hit her head.

Want to see more celebrities get soaked for a good cause? Check out these 14 videos.