Ben Affleck Doesn’t Know What to Do With His Argo Clothes

While Ben Affleck is more than excited about his Best Director and Best Motion Picture Golden Globes nominations for Argo, there’s still one thing that’s left unsettled about the movie—his wardrobe. “There’s a clause in my contract that I get to keep all the clothes I wear in the movie,” the actor/director (in Gucci) told InStyle.com at the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles. “But of course in this one [Argo], I've now been left with a lot of 1970s Brooks Brothers jackets. So, I need to figure out what to do with all of them!” We smell an eBay auction!

— Brianna Deutsch