Ben Affleck’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Has Taken to Roasting Her Dad Too

Ben Affleck has been the brunt of many a meme on the Internet and earned himself the nickname “Sad Affleck” around the Twittersphere. And apparently, even his 11-year-old daughter Violet can’t help but crack a joke at her dad’s expense.

On Sunday, Affleck accepted the humanitarian award at the Starkey Hearing Foundation Gala in St. Paul, Minn., for his work with the Eastern Congo Initiative, but in his acceptance speech, he noted that Violet wasn’t exactly impressed by his achievement. Instead, she threw a bit of shade her dad’s way.

“When I told my oldest daughter that I was getting this award, she said, ‘Yeah, Dad. Mom already has that one,’” he joked while accepting the award on stage, according to Popsugar. While Violet’s comment is hilarious, it’s also true: Mom Jennifer Garner (Affleck's ex) was presented with the honor back in 2016 for her work with early childhood education and the Save the Children organization.

All shade aside, we can’t help but applaud this philanthropic family.