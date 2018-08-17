Ben Affleck Celebrated His Birthday with Fast Cars, Fast Food, and a Playboy Model

Isabel Jones
Aug 17, 2018 @ 4:30 pm

Ben Affleck appears to be ushering in a new year of his life as many often do: with a trip to a car dealership, a visit to a Jack In the Box drive-through, and dinner with a 22-year-old Playboy model. Casual 46th birthday fare, no?

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The newly 46-year-old actor sparked rumors of a split from his SNL producer girlfriend Lindsay Shookus on Thursday when he was spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu after dining with a Playboy model named Shauna Sexton.

NGRE / BACKGRID
NGRE / BACKGRID

To be fair, there were other people at this dinner, though as far as we know Shookus was not among them.

In fact, Shookus and Affleck haven’t been seen together since July 22, nearly a month ago. I mean, it’s possible that she’s a bit peeved by Ben’s marital status. Despite announcing their separation more than three years ago, the Argo star is still married to actress Jennifer Garner, and he doesn’t seem to be in a rush to finalize anything.

RELATED: There’s a Possibility That Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Will Remain Married

Anyway, Shauna seems cool. Sure, she could easily be Ben’s child, but when has that stopped anyone? Plus, she loves lingerie, animals, and posing nude with cars, so at least a couple of her interests are bound to crossover with Affleck’s.

@playboy you’re never getting rid of me

A post shared by shauna sexton (@shaunasexton_) on

Ever want to suffocate something bc it’s so cute? Yeah no me neither.

A post shared by shauna sexton (@shaunasexton_) on

Get in loser we’re going shopping.

A post shared by shauna sexton (@shaunasexton_) on

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!