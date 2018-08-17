Ben Affleck Celebrated His Birthday with Fast Cars, Fast Food, and a Playboy Model

Ben Affleck appears to be ushering in a new year of his life as many often do: with a trip to a car dealership, a visit to a Jack In the Box drive-through, and dinner with a 22-year-old Playboy model. Casual 46th birthday fare, no?

The newly 46-year-old actor sparked rumors of a split from his SNL producer girlfriend Lindsay Shookus on Thursday when he was spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu after dining with a Playboy model named Shauna Sexton.

To be fair, there were other people at this dinner, though as far as we know Shookus was not among them.

In fact, Shookus and Affleck haven’t been seen together since July 22, nearly a month ago. I mean, it’s possible that she’s a bit peeved by Ben’s marital status. Despite announcing their separation more than three years ago, the Argo star is still married to actress Jennifer Garner, and he doesn’t seem to be in a rush to finalize anything.

Anyway, Shauna seems cool. Sure, she could easily be Ben’s child, but when has that stopped anyone? Plus, she loves lingerie, animals, and posing nude with cars, so at least a couple of her interests are bound to crossover with Affleck’s.

