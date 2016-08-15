See Birthday Boy Ben Affleck's Transformation Since High School

Ben Affleck has made a name for himself in Hollywood as an A-list actor, director, screenwriter, and producer. Today, the award-winning actor turns 44, which seems almost impossible to those of us who still remember him as a love-drunk 20-something in Armageddon and Pearl Harbor.

In recent years, Affleck has kept up his acting chops by starring in several films, including 2014’s Gone Girl, the movie adaptation of Gillian Flynn​’s best-selling novel. More recently, he was cast and starred as Batman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and in the newly released Suicide Squad.

Along with starring in major motion pictures, Affleck also keeps busy with side gigs, such as producing HBO's Project Greenlight series and co-founding the Eastern Congo Initiative, a grantmaking and advocacy-based nonprofit organization.

To celebrate Affleck’s birthday, we decided to dig up photos from back in the day. Click through our gallery to see his transformation over the years—from his high school pics to now. Happy birthday, Ben!