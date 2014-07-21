Bellissima! Lea Michele Shows Off Smoking Hot Bikini Bod in Italy

Image zoom Instagram/msleamichele

It looks like Lea Michele is living it up on the Amalfi Coast! The Glee star, who was in Italy for the Giffoni Film Festival, spent the weekend relaxing with friends and playing tourist in the picturesque seaside area. Michele uploaded a slew of photos to her Instagram account, including one of her soaking up some rays on a boat ride around the coast (above). The actress wore a teal Acacia bikini, which she paired with a semi-sheer pink sarong.

In addition to boating around, Michele also spent some time enjoying the local cuisine. She posted a few mouthwatering shots of her Italian meals, as well as a photo of her channeling Audrey Hepburn at the film festival.

See more photos of Michele below, plus click through our celeb bikini gallery!

Capri! 🇮🇹 ❤️ 💋 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jul 19, 2014 at 10:39am PDT