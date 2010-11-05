Is This Bella's Zac Posen-Designed Twilight Wedding Dress?

Twilight fans are buzzing about recent reports that Zac Posen will design Bella’s wedding dress for her fairytale wedding to Edward in Breaking Dawn! In the book, Bella’s dress is described as an early 1900s design that "stepped out of an Austen movie,” and Zac previously sketched for us the turn-of-the-century dress he would like to design for Bella, complete with corset, fishnets and lace-up boots. We can’t wait to see the dress, no matter who ends up designing it!

