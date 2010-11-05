Is This Bella's Zac Posen-Designed Twilight Wedding Dress?

Courtesy of Summit Entertainment; Courtesy os Zac Posen
Anne L. Fritz
Nov 05, 2010 @ 4:51 pm

Twilight fans are buzzing about recent reports that Zac Posen will design Bella’s wedding dress for her fairytale wedding to Edward in Breaking Dawn! In the book, Bella’s dress is described as an early 1900s design that "stepped out of an Austen movie,” and Zac previously sketched for us the turn-of-the-century dress he would like to design for Bella, complete with corset, fishnets and lace-up boots.  We can’t wait to see the dress, no matter who ends up designing it!

MORE! See other designers' sketches for Bella’s wedding gown.

Read what Kristen Stewart said about Bella and Edward’s big day.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!