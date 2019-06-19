Bella Thorne Hit Back at Whoopi Goldberg for Blaming Her in Nude Photo Leak

In news of a feud we never saw coming, Bella Thorne just tearfully slammed Whoopi Goldberg on social media for blaming her for her nude photo leak. Over the weekend, a hacker allegedly threatened to release the actress's naked snaps on the internet, and, in what she called a move to take back her power, Bella decided to share the photos on her own terms via Twitter.

The entire scenario didn't sit well with The View host and she shamed the 21-year-old for taking the photos in the first place. "If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude pictures of yourself," Whoopi said on the show on Tuesday. "Once you take that picture, it goes into the Cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry. You don’t get to do that.”

BELLA THORNE POSTS NUDE PICS TO THWART HACKER: Actress Bella Thorne said she took her “power back” by sharing nude photos of herself after blackmailers threatened to leak them – the co-hosts discuss if this was the right move. https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/VqFXmggPle — The View (@TheView) June 17, 2019

Her harsh words made the rounds on the internet and eventually found their way back to Bella, who responded in an emotional video. “I’m not gonna lie, I wanna say that I feel pretty disgusting. I feel pretty disgusting, Whoopi, knowing that everyone’s seen my s—t," she said in the clip with tears streaming down her face.

"And I just want to say that me watching this interview made me feel bad about myself. And I hope you’re happy. I really do. I hope you’re so f—king happy. I can only imagine all the kids who have their s—t released and then they commit suicide. You're so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation."

Thorne added that she was supposed to make an appearance on The View, but decided to cancel because she doesn't "want to be beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality."

"I don't really want you guys talking about your views to young girls because I would not want my daughter to learn that and I would never say that to her," she added.

In addition to the video message directed at Whoopi, Bella also wrote the Sister Act star a heartfelt letter. "I'm offended for anyone who has ever taken a sexy photo. I am offended for Jennifer Lawrence who feels publicly raped," she said at one point in her message. "I am offended for every person who has committed suicide for someone leaking their nudes."

She concluded: "Ur view on this matter is honestly awful and I hope u change ur mindset as u are on a show talking to young girls."

Whoopi has yet to respond to Bella's plea.