Bella Thorne Says She Taught Herself to Read and Count

Bella Thorne has never shied away from being honest with her fans, and now the actor and singer is opening up about one of her biggest challenges — and accomplishments.

In a recent interview on the podcast Chicks in the Office, Thorne discussed her upcoming book titled The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, and future works that will detail her experience teaching herself to read and count. “I don’t talk about it in this one, but in the third book it would be the fact that I never learned how to read and I learned how to read from reading scripts,” Thorne said, adding that she “learned to count from counting my dad’s cash.”

And that wasn’t the only obstacle Thorne has had to overcome; she told podcast hosts Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano that she’s always viewed challenges as motivation, allowing herself to push forward. “I was tone deaf and I now own a record label and I’m signed to Sony as an artist and I can sing acapella like a bitch ass so f— with me,” the 21-year-old said, adding: “I’m out here doing s— that people say is impossible.”

As a younger star, Thorne talked publicly about her struggles with dyslexia while growing up. In 2010, during her Shake It Up days, she told Just Jared Jr. that dyslexia has affected her life in a major way. “At first, I was really afraid and self conscious because I didn’t feel like I was as smart as other kids and couldn’t read the way they did,” the actor said. “I didn’t understand why I couldn’t do so many things as well as other kids, and why I was learning so much slower.”

Thorne went on to say that after her dyslexia diagnosis, she was happy to know that she wasn’t alone. According to the International Dyslexia Association (IDA), as much as 15-20% of the population experiences dyslexia, and it can affect people of all backgrounds and ages. “Now, I feel proud,” Thorne said as a 13-year-old. “I really work hard at reading and accept that sometimes I might get confused and that it is ok. I’m not alone. Dyslexia has taught me that if you work really hard, you can overcome great challenges.”

The actor’s latest interview on Chicks in the Office comes in the wake of experiencing an alleged nude photo hack, which she publicly addressed on social media by sharing the photos herself. “I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see,” Thorne wrote on Twitter on June 15. “For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m f—ing sick of it…. I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life, u never will.”