Bella Thorne's Selfie-Packed Diary from MTV's Scream Premiere

Since MTV announced the creation of a TV adaptation of Scream, we’ve kept a close eye on 17-year-old actress Bella Thorne, one of the several fresh-faced stars who attempt to brave the infamous ghost-faced serial killer on the show. And while Thorne is seen breaking a sweat in an effort to escape her dark, slaughtered fate in the show’s trailer, the beauty was nothing but glamorous at the thriller’s premiere event last night at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

Thorne, who stepped onto the red carpet in a body-hugging black dress with silver eyelets and matching ankle-strap sandals, gave InStyle an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her night, offering a glimpse of everything from her anticipated arrival to the numerous selfies she shared with herself, girlfriends, and cast mates. Scroll down to see Thorne’s first-hand experience—and mark your calendars. Scream premieres June 30 on MTV.

1. "We are in the car and en route to the Los Angeles Film Festival for the Scream premiere!" Thorne said. She arrived with friends Alexa and BT.

Courtesy

2. "We arrived! Bestie moment [with Alexa] before starting press on the red carpet."

Courtesy

3. "Nothing like having your best friends with you. There's absolutely nothing that can compare with a true girlfriend."

Courtesy

4. "Connor Weil [Will on Scream] popping a selfie right on the carpet!"

Courtesy

5. "With one of my best friends [Shamari Maurice] clowning around at the screening."

Courtesy

6. "Girls will be girls! Taking a few selfies with my ladies Bella Pendergast and Destry Spielberg."

Courtesy

7. "Well, well, well! Look who showed up to the screening: MTV's Faking It's, Gregg Sulkin."

Courtesy

