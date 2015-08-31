Bella Thorne Reveals Why Her Tinker Bell-Inspired 2015 VMAs Gown Was the Perfect Choice

Bella Thorne announced earlier this week that her inspiration for her VMAs look was Tinker Bell, and tonight we got to see the final product. The star hit the red carpet wearing a green Maria Lucia Hohan gown, and she looked like something straight out of a fairytale.

“My inspiration is Tinker Bell,” she told InStyle at the section of the red carpet designed by Jeremy Scott and Instagram. “I know I’m from Disney and it makes perfect sense. When I heard that Disney’s Tinker Bell was the inspiration, I knew I had to wear it.” We’d say she makes the perfect pixie.

Courtesy

PHOTOS: See All the Best Looks from the 2015 Video Music Awards