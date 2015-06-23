Patrick Schwarzenegger to Charm Bella Thorne in Midnight Sun

First there was Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in Twilight. Then Shailene Woodley and Theo James in Divergent. And now, Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger are coming together to deliver their best on-screen dance of romance. The two are starring as the leads in Midnight Sun, a young-adult love story based on a 2006 Japanese film, Deadline reports.

The storyline revolves around Katie (portrayed by Thorne), a teenager who’s confined to stay indoors all day due to a rare disease that makes any ray of sunlight deadly. But when she meets Schwarzenegger's Charlie, a summer romance develops and her life takes a new turn. Step Up: Revolution’s director Scott Speer is set to coach the stars for the film, which begins to shoot this September.

So how steamy can we expect the duo's relationship to be? Well, Schwarzenegger is among Hollywood’s hottest rising stars, and appeared alongside Gigi Hadid in scintillating Tom Ford eyewear campaigns and dated Miley Cyrus. As for Thorne, the beauty has grown beyond her charming Disney Channel roles and will soon play a victim in MTV’s upcoming TV series Scream. We’re anticipating the two to hit it off.

