Bella Thorne Swaps Her Trademark Red Hair for Blonde

Bella Thorne has gone blonde! This week, the actress debuted her lightened strands on Instagram for her role in an upcoming project. Specifics on the film have yet to be released, but Thorne did drop her character's name, Kate, in the caption. Though she previously described her hair as "such a pain" during one of our previous Think Fast videos, the hard work certainly pays off—the star's auburn layers and brow-skimming bangs came out as the top tried-on look in our Hollywood Makeover Tool for 2014! Based on Thorne's track record for covetable 'dos, and the popularity of her last one, we figure this year's most-sampled style will be showcased any day now.

