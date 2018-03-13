Bella Hadid Posts Cryptic Instagram After Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Breakup

It's a sad day: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have called it quits. The former power couple posted their goodbye statements formally and cordially on Twitter on Tuesday to make it clear that things are officially over. Gigi's little sister Bella, though, posted something that could be seen as a response, but it's vague.

About an hour after Gigi and Zayn informed the world of their breakup, Bella posted a picture of herself on Instagram with an eyebrow-raising caption.

She lounges back on a couch in the shot and stares directly at the camera with her phone next to her hand. The caption gives a little context: "I'll be Right here," it read.

I'll be Right here A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Mar 13, 2018 at 1:05pm PDT

A subtle message to her big sister? A random Instagram? A way to get a sibling to call you back?

We don't know, and likely won't know, but hey, with as close as Gigi and Bella seem to be, we'd bet there's some serious sisterly support happening during this rough time regardless.