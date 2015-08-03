Bella Hadid and Mom Yolanda Foster Wear Matching Red Bathing Suits

Bella Hadid got it from her mama. The model is no stranger to hamming it up for the camera with her sister, Gigi (see proof in their gorgeous sibling-themed ad campaign for Balmain), but this weekend it was another member of the Hadid family that she posed with. On Sunday, Bella took to Instagram to share a gorgeous shot of herself with her mother, Yolanda Foster, that shows the pair smiling for the camera in matching red one-piece bathing suits.

"Mommy n meee day. Home is when I'm with you," Hadid captioned the 'gram, which shows her and her mom relaxing poolside. But she isn't the only celeb that's been enjoying some much needed rest and relaxation. See the best celebrity bikini snaps in our gallery now.

