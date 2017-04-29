Bella Hadid Heats Up Miami in White Bikini

Bella Hadid is ready for summer. The 20-year-old model spent her Friday lounging by the pool in Miami, and a plain white bikini has never looked so good!

Hadid has been traveling all around the world for work—she was spotted out in N.Y.C. on Thursday wearing an ab-baring ensemble—and she opted to spend her hard-earned day off at the pool. She and a few friends headed down to Miami, where they soaked up the sun in teeny-tiny bikinis.

Hadid kept her look simple, wearing a plain white thong bikini, a straw fedora, and a gold chain necklace. The young model alternated between splashing in the water and lounging in the cabana, and we can't help but feel a bit envious of her laidback Friday!

Over the past two weeks, Hadid has traveled to Dubai, Paris, and London, as well as the Big Apple. She even went skydiving—twice! After all those adventure, she's surely ready for a relaxing weekend.

Now that she's all rested and tanned, we wonder where Hadid will jet off to next.