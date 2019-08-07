Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Broke Up — Again

Bella Hadid and her singer-songwriter beau are no more. According to E! Online, Hadid and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, The Weeknd, have called it quits for a second time. Just a year ago, the same network broke the news that the two (The Weeknd's real name is Abel Tesfaye.) had reconciled and were giving their romance another try.

A source close to the two told E! that being in a long-distance relationship had something to do with the breakup. E! reports that the two had tried to make it work, with both of them taking frequent cross-country flights to see each other, but added that eventually, their schedules just didn't align and they often found themselves on opposite coasts.

"They have been arguing a lot recently," the source said.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

With both of them focusing on their careers — a new Weeknd album is in the works, Tesfaye is set to make his acting debut soon, and Hadid is prepping for Fashion Week — it's no surprise that things aren't aligning just right.

"They are in different places right now, physically and mentally," the source continued. "They have been arguing a lot recently. [They] haven't spent quality time together in months."

Hadid and Tesfaye met at Coachella and subsequently dated for a year and a half before their first breakup in November 2016. Then, he dated Selena Gomez between January 2017 and October 2017. After that breakup, he and Hadid started seeing each other again that same November. By July 2018, they were officially back together and sparked engagement rumors in October after Hadid moved into Tesfaye's NYC condo.

Fans don't need to lose hope altogether for the star-crossed lovers. The same source explains that another reconciliation could be on their already-packed schedules.

"They hope to get back together at one point," the source added. "But for now are focusing on themselves and their projects."