Bella Hadid Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Victoria's Secret Pink Campaign

There’s plenty for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster to be proud of. Not only is her eldest daughter, Gigi Hadid, one of today’s most celebrated models and a member of Taylor Swift’s ever-growing #GirlSquad, but the youngest Hadid, Bella, is also a standout in front of the camera. Yesterday, the brunette bombshell took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes shots of her latest shoot, which lands her a spot in one of Victoria’s Secret’s coveted campaigns. She will appear in the lingerie brand’s new Pink holiday ads, E! News confirms.

RELATED: This Photo Proves that Gigi Hadid Was Born to Be a Model

In the shots, Bella poses in colorful athletic wear—we’re obsessed with her sporty yet form-fitting tracksuit—next to fellow campaign stars Devon Windsor and Rachel Hilbert, both also in similar gym-ready attire. Seen in highlighter-neon sneakers with appropriate off-the-track waves, the ladies also took time to hilariously take more selfies and pose for their own cameras.

@vspink <3 @devwindsor @rachelhilbert <3 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 28, 2015 at 12:22pm PDT

Ladiezzzz<3 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 28, 2015 at 12:32pm PDT

Of course, Bella isn’t the first Hadid to work with Victoria’s Secret. Gigi previously fronted this summer’s lingerie campaign along with Hilbert. So will the dynamite duo return for a shot at sister-sister camera action? We can’t wait to see what’s next.

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Chantelle Sports Bras

RELATED: 8 Times Famous Sisters Teamed Up for Fashion Campaigns