Bella Hadid Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Victoria's Secret Pink Campaign

Jonathan Borge
Sep 01, 2015 @ 11:30 am

There’s plenty for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster to be proud of. Not only is her eldest daughter, Gigi Hadid, one of today’s most celebrated models and a member of Taylor Swift’s ever-growing #GirlSquad, but the youngest Hadid, Bella, is also a standout in front of the camera. Yesterday, the brunette bombshell took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes shots of her latest shoot, which lands her a spot in one of Victoria’s Secret’s coveted campaigns. She will appear in the lingerie brand’s new Pink holiday ads, E! News confirms.

In the shots, Bella poses in colorful athletic wear—we’re obsessed with her sporty yet form-fitting tracksuit—next to fellow campaign stars Devon Windsor and Rachel Hilbert, both also in similar gym-ready attire. Seen in highlighter-neon sneakers with appropriate off-the-track waves, the ladies also took time to hilariously take more selfies and pose for their own cameras.

Of course, Bella isn’t the first Hadid to work with Victoria’s Secret. Gigi previously fronted this summer’s lingerie campaign along with Hilbert. So will the dynamite duo return for a shot at sister-sister camera action? We can’t wait to see what’s next.

