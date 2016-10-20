Bella Hadid Proves Underboob Is Here to Stay in a Cutout Black Top

Bella Hadid has New York City’s unusually warm fall weather on Wednesday to thank for the chance to extend the shelf life of one super summery top.

For lunch with a friend in Manhattan, the 20-year-old model sported a two-piece look that worked to flaunt the beauty’s toned physique. Hadid rocked a black wraparound top that flashed her midriff but also showcased another trending sign of skin: underboob. For her outing, Hadid contrasted her sexy piece with high-waist flared blue jeans with a powerful ’70s punch.

In New York City, the supermodel showed off her long legs in a pair of high waisted flares with a frayed hem, ankle boots, and a black wrap-around crop top. AKM-GSI

She styled them with black pointed-toe boots, a standout oversize cross pendant necklace, and dark-tinted sunglasses. Recently, the talent also hit the streets of New York in another look that daringly showed off her tummy. She rocked an all-white look that consisted of a sporty bralette and throw-over jacket as she posed in front of her Calvin Klein billboard on Houston Street.

Crazy.... And next to the legend Henry Rollins... Thank you @calvinklein 🙏🏼 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 15, 2016 at 3:51pm PDT

Lickin the booty 😈 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 15, 2016 at 3:54pm PDT

Hadid also threw it back to days beneath the sun with an epic bikini-clad 'gram.

Where I'd rather be 💕 Calm... A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 16, 2016 at 10:16am PDT

Way to turn up the mercury, Bella.