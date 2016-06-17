Bella Hadid Has Us Reaching for Our Lace-Up Boots in Her Latest Date Night Outfit with The Weeknd
Just when we thought we were done with spring cleaning and had packed away our winter shoes in exchange for summer sandals, Bella Hadid's latest street style look has us wanting to drag back out our best lace-up boots. On Thursday, the chicly-dressed model, 19, was spotted leaving L.A.'s popular The Nice Guy restaurant with her boyfriend and musical artist, The Weeknd.
In the street style photo (below), Hadid donned an army green bomber jacket, a mesh crop top, and zip-up leggings with a '90s-inspired rounded zipper tag. When it came to accessories, the starlet kept it simple with a silver choker necklace, dainty stud earrings, and, of course, those edgy patent leather lace-up boots we're lusting over.
For hair and makeup, Hadid opted for an au naturel look with a sleek ponytail and barely-there makeup—though you can see just a tinge of highlighter on her upper cheekbone, perfect for accentuating her model-status bone structure.