Bella Hadid Sizzles in a Sheer Gown at a Dior Beauty Event

Sheer gowns are all the rage and few wear them better than Bella Hadid. The look isn't for the faint of heart, but it's effortless for the model.

The brunette beauty arrived at the Dior Beauty's celebration for The Art of Color with Peter Philips in New York City last night after slipping on a dotted gown with logo-emblazoned underpinnings from the iconic French fashion house's recently debuted spring 2017 runway collection. She swept her hair up into a messy chignon to let the dress's showstopping effect play centerstage—with her chic bangs in tow. A classic cat-eye and rosy pink lips complemented the head-turning look perfectly. Hadid opted for a black choker, matching black pumps, and a sequin mini Dior bag in the accessories department.

The party was thrown to celebrate famed makeup artist and Dior makeup's current head Peter Philips's work in the new, vibrant book ($84; amazon.com). It takes readers on a psychedelic adventure through the house's cosmetic history, combined with high-fashion, art, and photography from behind the world-renowned lenses of Richard Burbridge, Irving Penn, and Guy Bourdin. Its 12 chapters are vignettes titled by color with a slew of never-before-seen imagery.

Perfect picture! @bellahadid & @peterphilipsmakeup at the #diortheartofcolor party in NYC! A photo posted by Dior Makeup (@diormakeup) on Oct 25, 2016 at 5:47pm PDT

Hadid was joined by fellow models Jasmine Sanders, Daphne Groeneveld, and Yasmin Wijnaldum, DJs Harley Viera-Newton and Leigh Lezark, Insecure Director Melina Matsoukas, and jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher at the fête.

The art of color #diortheartofcolor ❤️ A video posted by Daphne Groeneveld (@daphnegroeneveld) on Oct 25, 2016 at 4:43pm PDT

The model is a brand ambassador for Dior makeup, so we know there will be many more fun and flirty looks like this in the near future.