Bella Hadid Isn’t Cool with Her Security Guard Pushing a Female Photographer

After freeing the nipple at Michael Kors’s spring 2018 show on Wednesday morning, Bella Hadid continued to cause a frenzy off the runway. Naturally, paparazzi swarmed the supermodel as she stepped onto the street post-catwalk, which caused her security team to go into full-on protection mode. It makes total sense, considering sister Gigi Hadid's scary run-in during Milan Fashion Week last year.

However, one member from her team, a man, went too far when he allegedly pushed a female photographer taking pictures of Hadid to clear a path for the 20-year-old. The model was less than pleased with his excessive force, and let her feelings be known.

“Do not! Can you please? Don’t touch her!” she exclaimed, grabbing his shoulder, in a video captured by TMZ.

“Are you OK?” Hadid asked the photog, before making her point crystal clear to the security guard again: “Don’t touch her.”

We commend Bella for diplomatically handling the situation, like a true model citizen. Watch the video above.