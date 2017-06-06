Bella Hadid Is a Modern-Day Cher Horowitz on the Streets of N.Y.C.

If Bella Hadid’s menswear look and conductor hat weren’t already giving you enough Clueless vibes, the model is taking us on a time machine back to the ‘90s with her latest schoolgirl-inspired outfit. The model basically channeled Cher Horowitz on the streets of N.Y.C. on Tuesday, and we’re not even a little mad about it.

Hadid stepped out in Manhattan wearing a cropped Off-White turtleneck sweater and a pair of long plaid shorts by the same brand. She paired the retro look with a short-strap red purse worn under her arm, a black Givenchy bowling bag, and a pair of ankle-strap sandals with a transparent strap over her toes. The 20-year-old polished off the look with her sleek banged bob, parted almost in the middle for full effect.

The model once again declared her commitment to Virgil Abloh’s cool-girl brand on Monday night, when she wore a hot pink coatdress by the label to the 2017 CFDA Awards. She paired the look with those same stiletto heels and a fold-over clutch.

Bella Hadid in Off-White. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

