Bella Hadid Sends Rome into a Frenzy with One Show-Stopping Look

Moschino, Fendi, Zadig & Voltaire—Bella Hadid is absolutely no stranger to fronting campaigns and being the face of some of the biggest and coolest fashion brands in the world. But her latest endeavor is one of her most glamorous yet, as the beauty behind Bulgari's Goldea Roman Night perfume campaign. She was announced as the iconic brand's ambassador back in February, thus she's diving into her duties this spring.

Bulgari put on a show in Rome, Italy, with Bella Hadid front and center Wednesday evening. For the momentous occasion, she was pretty in pink in a curve-hugging, strapless vintage Galliano gown with a thigh-high slit and lace skirt, which looked effortlessly elegant on her as she glided down the city's famed Spanish Steps.

Venturelli/Getty

"So proud to have walked down the iconic Spanish Steps alone tonight to launch my new #GoldeaRomanNight perfume campaign," the model exclaimed on Instagram. "This was a dream I never thought would have come true. A movie. Thank you to my whole @bulgariofficial family for your love and generosity for making this the most beautiful Roman night of all. Pinch me!" How sweet!

Venturelli/Getty

Her shiny brunette tresses were pulled up to let her dress's corset bodice play centerstage, while new bangs accented her hair choice for the evening. Hadid didn't have her gorgeous fringe just a day prior, so we suspect they're faux bangs, but they looked absolutely stunning nonetheless. Jen Atkin is a veritable hair magician, so we know she'll give us all the deets on how she created this look soon!

Watch her in action here:

So proud to have walked down the iconic Spanish steps alone tonight to launch my new #GoldeaRomanNight perfume campaign. This was a dream i never thought would have come true. A movie. Thank you to my whole @bulgariofficial family for your love and generosity for making this the most beautiful roman night of all! Pinch meee !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 24, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

And naturally, the Roman populace could hardly contain themselves as Bella made her way through the crowd:

😫😇❤️Everything and more!!! Thank you @jc_babin for all that you do ! Truly the most special night of my life!🦋🦋🦋 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 24, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

After a whirlwind few days at Cannes and now this? We cannot wait to see what else is in store for Hadid in 2017.