Bella Hadid Delivers a ‘90s-Inspired Fashion Statement on a School Night

If you’re looking to kick off the night inside L.A.'s Roxy Theatre on the Sunset Strip, prepare to throw any sense of all things prim and proper out the door. At least that’s what 19-year-old model Bella Hadid did Wednesday evening as the party circuit regular walked into the iconic music venue to cheer on a performance by her BFF Jesse Jo Stark.

Hadid proved to be the ultimate girlfriend, throwing caution to the wind and taking the prevention of a last-minute wardrobe malfunction into her own hands as she nipped and tucked a denim jumpsuit Stark seems to have later worn for the show. Yes, we bet the on-stage antics were killer, but Hadid was the night’s star thanks to her throwback getup, which she was photographed wearing hours later after the talent reportedly continued the party inside star-approved hotspot, The Nice Guy.

best friend/seamstress @jessejostark 👭 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 20, 2016 at 11:57pm PDT

How long til this chick is ready?..!!@jessejostark by @thecobrasnake 🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 20, 2016 at 11:39pm PDT

So what’s so great about her look? Hadid rocked a zip-up denim dress that paid homage to the early a.m. partiers of the ‘90s and made sure not to forget one of-the-moment accessory: the choker. Her hard-to-spot silver hoop earrings are worth noting, as well as her Doc Marten-vibes, patent leather combat boots, which evoke a too-cool-to-care sensibility. We're obsessed.

Throw in a messy, half-up, half-down, somewhat parted ‘do into the mix and you’ve blended together the ingredients to 2016 cool girl style.