Bella Hadid Addresses Her Relationship with Drake After "Finesse" Song

Did they or didn't they? That was the question on everyone's mind about Bella Hadid and Drake after listening to the song "Finesse" on the rapper's new album Scorpion, which was released yesterday.

Rumors about a possible relationship between the supermodel and Champagne Papi began recirculating on Friday, thanks to lyrics that seemingly point to Bella.

On the track "Finesse," Drake raps: "I want my baby to have your eyes / I’m going against my own advice / Should I do New York? / I can’t decide / Fashion week is more your thing than mine." Bella lives in New York and is one of the most in-demand models, making her a permanent fixture during fashion week.

Still not convinced? On another song, titled "Sandra Rose," he mentions her famous father, saying: "My house is full of supermodels like Mohammed Hadid." Suspicious? Yes. Definitive? No.

Well, leave it to Hadid to officially set the record straight. After a Twitter user wrote that Drake "probably" had sex with her, Bella settled the rumors once and for all.

Not me!!!🤷🏻‍♀️that’s disrespectful. WHY CANT PPL BE FRIENDS W/o all the insinuation 🤭🧐😩🤬 — Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) June 29, 2018

"Not me!!! That’s disrespectful. WHY CAN'T PEOPLE BE FRIENDS WITHOUT all the insinuation?" she responded.

We're going to take Bella's word for it.