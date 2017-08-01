Bella Hadid Just Confirmed Her Relationship Status on Twitter

Bella Hadid doesn’t have time for dating rumors, OK?

The 20-year-old top model is busy starring in Max Mara campaigns, chillin’ with Kendall, and dropping by Paris for a quick strut on the Alexandre Vauthier runway. So when it’s time to discuss whether or not she’s seeing someone romantically behind closed doors, Hadid wants the tabloid fodder to go away, ASAP.

After photos of the star and DJ Daniel Chetrit holding hands hit the Internet, people wondered whether or not she’d officially moved on from The Weeknd and found a new boo. Thankfully, Hadid took to social media to give us an answer. “Just to be clear…I’m STILL not dating any of my best friends, y’all! In a committed relationship with myself & my happiness for now,” she wrote on Twitter.

Just to be clear...i'm STILL not dating any of my best friends, y'all! In a committed relationship with myself & my happiness for now🙏🏼💍❤️🤣 — Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) July 31, 2017

Honestly, we’re seconds away from writing “In a committed relationship with myself” in the bio section of our Instagram profiles. How badass is that? Fans naturally replied to her tweet in support.

I'm so mad why u need to explain everything and just can't enjoy your life, social media is such a bad thing sometimes — Dominique (@hadidsheart) July 31, 2017

Baby, you don't have to explain yourself. We know you and your true happiness is more important for us. Love you more than anything!! — Annie (@gigixbella) August 1, 2017

I'm so proud of you my love!!!❤️ — nele✨💗 (@Itspaynehadid) July 31, 2017

You do you, girl.