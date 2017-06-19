Bella Hadid Goes Bra-Free in a Slinky Red Halter Dress

Convention isn’t really Bella Hadid’s thing.

Forgoing the typically conservative style of a family dinner, the 20-year-old model celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday in a backless ruby red halter dress (shop a similar look here) and sky-high block heel sandals (shop a similar look here).

It pretty much goes without saying, but Bella skipped the bra for the West Hollywood outing—they're soooo 2016! In lieu of the undergarment, Hadid accessorized with a set of oversize gold hoops and a sleek ballerina-style bun. Her dewy, understated makeup allowed the metallic minidress to take the spotlight and shine.

Splash News

While not quite occasion-appropriate, there’s no doubt Bella’s slaying the slinky style. Honestly, if I owned a dress as sexy as that one, I would be reluctant to wear anything else (ever).

In fact, Hadid seems to be claiming the phrase "lady in red" for herself this year. (Case in point: her show-stopping Cannes gown from May.) Is red officially the new black? Break out those LRDs, stat!