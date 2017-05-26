Bella Hadid and Nicki Minaj's Impromptu amfAR Photo Shoot Gives Us Life

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most talked about events of the entire year. And judging by the amazing fashion, slew of red carpets, and never-ending parties, you can see why, right?

Our favorite style stars show us why they're always atop every Best Dressed list, as they stun at movie premieres, fun celebrations, and, if you're Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, on yachts. Bella Hadid is one such fashionista, who stormed the past several glamour-filled days in style, and when her friend Nicki Minaj showed up at the amfAR Gala last night in the French Riviera town, they naturally staged an impromptu Instagram photo shoot to showcase their dazzling looks.

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 25, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

While Hadid changed out of her sheer Ralph & Russo Couture look for the photos, Minaj was still clad in her head-turning Roberto Cavalli Couture gown that she wore down the red carpet. Hadid's new dress—a long-sleeve white knit design with cutout detailing—hugged every curve.

It was all kisses and model-perfect poses between the duo, and the "No Frauds" rapper littered her posts with fire emojis because the pair are clearly too hot for words.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 25, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

"Full on photo shoot with my Bella," Minaj expressed. She then staged her own solo, sultry shoot in an exotic, croc-embossed Balmain gown.

Full on photo shoot with my Bella 😘 #AMFAR #AmfarGALA dress by @roberto_cavalli 💪🏽 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 25, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Looking good, ladies!