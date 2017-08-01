Bella Hadid Just Got a New Teeny, Tiny Tattoo

While we headed back to work like we do every Monday, Bella Hadid decided to spice up her beginning of the week routine with some unexpected fun.

The new super kicked the Monday blues by adding a new tattoo to her body art collection, as revealed on her Instagram stories, and none other than famed tattoo artist Jon Boy had the honor of inking the 20-year-old beauty. The result? A tiny rose on the back of her left arm, just above her elbow.

‪July 31: #BellaHadid at Bang Bang Tattoos in New York City.‬ A post shared by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:24pm PDT

Jon Boy documented Hadid's latest tat with a black-and-white photo of the completed design. In the picture, the model, who's clad in a white tank top and denim, turns her back to the camera and grips her left arm to show off the teeny tat in its full glory.

🌹@bellahadid #jonboytattoo A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jul 31, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

This isn't Hadid's first visit to Jon Boy's studio. She sat down in his chair back in January to get a small pair of angel wings on her right foot.

🕊@bellahadid #jonboytattoo A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

Looking good, Bella!