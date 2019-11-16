Bella Hadid Says She "Never Felt Powerful" Modeling Lingerie for Victoria's Secret

Bella Hadid just dropped a bombshell confession: She never felt sexy modeling lingerie until a few months ago.

Despite walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for three consecutive years, the supermodel revealed that it wasn't until Rihanna's Fenty show during New York Fashion Week that she was comfortable with dropping down to her undergarments in front of an audience.

Hadid spoke at the Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris on Friday, and without explicitly naming names, she said her experience at Fenty was more empowering than her participation in "other lingerie shows."

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“Rihanna’s amazing," she told Loïc Prigent at the event. "For me, that was the first time on a runway that I felt really sexy. Because when I first did Fenty, I was doing other lingerie shows and I never felt powerful on a runway, like, in my underwear.”

While Rihanna picked out Bella's canary yellow bra and underwear set with a matching lace scarf and gold belly chain, she allowed the 23-year-old to walk any way she wanted, which alleviated the pressure to act a certain way.

Image zoom Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

“I like being another character. I think at this point I don’t necessarily love being myself sometimes,” she shared. “Sometimes on the runway you get either nervous or you forget how your legs move.”

After numerous complaints about its lack of diversity, Victoria's Secret won't be hosting its annual extravaganza this year. In May, it was reported that the show would no longer be broadcast on network television because of declining viewership, and, two months later, Victoria's Secret Angel Shanina Shaik confirmed that it was canceled all together.

However, she doesn't believe that's a permanent decision. "I'm sure in the future something will happen," she told The Daily Telegraph. "They're trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it's the best show in the world."