Bella Hadid Channels Her Inner Joan Jett in Her First NARS Campaign

Bella Hadid is the modern-day punk rock girl we all aspire to be in her first campaign for NARS, right down to that Joan Jett fringe.

To front the brand's ad images for their upcoming Powermatte Lip Pigments, the model threw it back to CBGB's heyday with a heavily lined eye, matte nude lip, and textured bob that would do The Blackhearts proud. As a playlist filled with Patti Smith and David Bowie plays in the background, Hadid poses alongside model Justin Gossman to bring François Nars' vision of the rock and roll era to life.

The bold, rebellious nature of the campaign mirrors that of the product, which happens to be the most comfortable, lightweight liquid lipstick we've ever tried. Out of the 20-color spread, Hadid wore Get It On, a perfectly-balanced petal nude tone. "I love Bella. She has a very strong and powerful look that I think is very well suited to a bold product, like Powermatte," François Nars, brand founder and creative director, says in a release.

Check out even more campaign images, and exclusive behind-the-scenes shots below.

Find the NARS Powermatte Lip Pigments on the Sephora Mobile App starting July 5, on narscosmetics.com on July 6, and at sephora.com starting July 13, priced at $26 per tube.