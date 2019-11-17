Bella Hadid Looks Identical to Kim Kardashian with Her New Bob

As a supermodel, Bella Hadid changes her beauty look as often as her clothes, and her hair is no exception. This summer alone, she went from brunette to blonde and back to her signature chocolate brown color in a matter of months. Meanwhile, her length has also fluctuated back and forth.

Just a couple of days ago, her locks were long, and, now, she's rocking one of the shortest styles she's ever had. Debuting a new bob at the Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris, Hadid looked just like Kim Kardashian with her chin-grazing cut.

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

The 23-year-old wore her short strands sleek and curled under just like KKW beauty founder did earlier this year. The only difference? Bella kept it slightly shorter in front, while Kim kept the same length all around.

Despite the minor difference, it's difficult to tell them apart.

However, by tomorrow, Bella could have a completely new look. So, for now, we're savoring the short hair.