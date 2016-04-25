Bella Hadid Celebrates Her Older Sister's Birthday Wearing Sexy "Gigi" Swimsuit

What better way to pay tribute to your big sister on her birthday than by wearing a swimsuit featuring her name? Bella Hadid did just that to honor Gigi Hadid's monumental 21st over the weekend, showing off her toned physique in a black one-piece that had "Gigi" written across the front in gold lettering.

Bella took to Instagram yesterday to show off the sexy suit ($220, brunamalucelli.com) that she donned during a trip to the beach in Malibu, Calif., captioning the picture: "#1 fan." The duo's mom, Yolanda Hadid, also 'grammed the photo and wrote: "Celebrating 'GIGI' day........ @bellahadid #Sisterhood #PointDume."

#1 fan A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 23, 2016 at 3:48pm PDT

And it looks like the blonde bombshell had one busy weekend. After kicking off her celebrations with all of her gorgeous siblings and then spending a day at the beach, Gigi headed to Coachella last night with BFF Taylor Swift to watch Calvin Harris perform.

Check out more photos from her celebrations—which also included her super hot boyfriend Zayn Malik—below.

❤️Best guacamole in town.......... #Happiness #FoodLover #BornWithIt A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Apr 25, 2016 at 12:46am PDT

❤️Perfect day celebrating 21 years of life........ #Motherhood #GreatestGiftOfAll A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Apr 23, 2016 at 4:55pm PDT

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Apr 25, 2016 at 12:23am PDT

ok ummm hiii mom! @yolanda.hadid hotness 🔥🔥🔥🔥 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 23, 2016 at 3:10pm PDT

best birthday A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 25, 2016 at 1:18am PDT

birthday week begins A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 22, 2016 at 4:22pm PDT