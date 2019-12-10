Bella Hadid Just Casually Freed the Nipple on Instagram

Bella Hadid doesn't have any earthly need for bras, as she proved in a recent Instagram snap.

Well, she does. But why use them when you look this fabulous? The model hit her personal Instagram account with a few daring snaps straight from her current vacation getaway in Saint Barthélemy.

The shots weren't just candid peeks at her time on the French Caribbean island, as they were promotions for her line of sunglasses with Chrome Hearts. But they sure did allow Bella to free the nipple with abandon, in a totally laid-back, totally casual way.

Clad in an all-white outfit with a sheer, barely-there halter paired with white jeans, Bella posed seductively by a palm tree, modeling a pair of glasses. Her accessories were minimal, aside from a a gleaming gold watch and matching earrings, no bra, and no worries. Ah, to be this free.

"Hellz Bellz” frames in light pink and silver from all z angles... @chromeheartsxbella @chromeheartsofficial My favorites .. these thangs go with everything...." Bella wrote alongside the several snaps she shared on Instagram. The rose-tinted glasses indeed look chic with her white outfit.

This is far from the first time Bella has gone braless for a look. In November, she attended the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund awards in an Alexander Wang jumpsuit. It came with a unique look, embellished with both nipple and belly-button jewels for a show-stopping ensemble.

In short, continue to werk, Bella.