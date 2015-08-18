Why Bella Hadid's "New Favorite Accessory" Is a Smartphone

Due for a mobile upgrade? You're in luck. Samsung just announced its latest smarphones, the Galaxy S6 edge+ and the Galaxy Note5, with a little help from model (and Gigi Hadid's little sis) Bella Hadid. As the new face of Samsung Mobile, Hadid appears in the company's latest lookbook, shot by fashion photographer Steven Klein, which portrays the intersection of fashion and technology.

"I really think that fashion and tech inspire each other," Hadid told InStyle. "On set while we were shooting the lookbook, I was thinking about how I was going to pose with a phone in my hand, but the device is so beautifully designed that it just kind of worked with the clothing."

So what's Hadid's smartphone of choice? "I love my new Galaxy S6 edge+ because of the camera. I've been using it for a few weeks now and it's my new favorite accessory," she says. The reason? "You can take the coolest pictures ever," she explains. "I just discovered the 'quick launch' feature where you can just double click the home button and it takes you straight into your camera. I can take a photo in no time."

With over 1.1 million Instagram followers, it's no wonder photos are topping Hadid's priority list. "The first apps that I always open every day are Instagram and Twitter, she says. "I also love Dubsmash. I use it all the time when I'm bored to [do] videos lipsyncing, music or movies, then I upload it straight to my social feeds, of course."

