Bella Hadid Takes the Plunge on the DKNY Runway in a Futuristic Hooded Dress Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Bella Hadid Credit: Albert Urso/Getty Images The top models keep on hitting the catwalk at New York Fashion Week. On Monday, 19-year-old fashion industry regular Bella Hadid confidently opened DKNY's spring-summer 2017 show and set the tone for a military-inspired parade of models all strutting in Creative Directors Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow's futuristic designs. So how much of a stir did Hadid's appearance cause? The talent rocked an all-black dress with a hooded design, long sleeves, and deep-V neckline that showcased her toned physique. She also slipped into above-the-knee, sneaker-like boots and rocked a bold beauty look that consisted of a deep plum lip with dramatic contouring. Hadid took to Instagram to express her excitement over the show and thank the designers along with makeup artist Pat McGrath. RELATED: See All the Stylish Celebs Sitting Front Row During NYFW We can't wait to see more of the beauty in London, Milan, and Paris.

