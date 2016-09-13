Bella Hadid Takes the Plunge on the DKNY Runway in a Futuristic Hooded Dress
The top models keep on hitting the catwalk at New York Fashion Week.
On Monday, 19-year-old fashion industry regular Bella Hadid confidently opened DKNY's spring-summer 2017 show and set the tone for a military-inspired parade of models all strutting in Creative Directors Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow's futuristic designs. So how much of a stir did Hadid's appearance cause?
The talent rocked an all-black dress with a hooded design, long sleeves, and deep-V neckline that showcased her toned physique. She also slipped into above-the-knee, sneaker-like boots and rocked a bold beauty look that consisted of a deep plum lip with dramatic contouring.
Hadid took to Instagram to express her excitement over the show and thank the designers along with makeup artist Pat McGrath.
We can't wait to see more of the beauty in London, Milan, and Paris.